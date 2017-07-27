Here's how to watch Tesla's Model 3 event on July 28

Twitter isn't just the new home for dictating US government policy. It's also Tesla's favorite place to dish out news.

According to a new tweet from Tesla's main account, the Model 3 event on July 28 will be livestreamed on Tesla.com, starting at 8:45 p.m. Pacific. The event will entail Tesla delivering the first 30 Model 3 sedans to their new owners. It'll be the first major event involving the Model 3 since the first one rolled off the production line earlier this month.

Watch the first Model 3 handovers on https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG this Friday at 8:45pm PT pic.twitter.com/b00OZGviNK — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 26, 2017

We'll be at the event in Fremont and will bring you whatever we can scrounge up -- pictures, first impressions and such. Keep your eyes posted to Roadshow starting at 8:45 p.m. Pacific tomorrow for the big event.

In case you've been living under a rock, the Model 3 is Tesla's first affordable electric car. With a range in excess of 215 miles and a pre-incentive starting price of $35,000, it stands to bring the fight to the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is just about to go on sale nationwide. Hopefully, the event will also give us a better idea of the options and pricing structure, since we still don't know much about those.