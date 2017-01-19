Here's how much the Range Rover has changed since 1970

Up Next New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Few things are inevitabilities in life: There's death, there's taxes, and then there's the continued existence of the Land Rover Range Rover.

The ubiquitous fancy-pants SUV has soldiered on since 1970, and while its off-road capabilities are still impressive, it's become a significantly more posh conveyance over the years. To show just how much its bread-and-butter luxury off-roader has changed, Land Rover released a video looking at the utility vehicle's 46 years of evolution.

Some design elements have stayed the same, like the split tailgate and the "floating roof," which is basically a D-pillar that's always painted black. Other bits have changed, of course, because of changes to crash-test criteria and sways in general buyer preferences.

It's a bit curvier now, and some variants cost as much as a decent house, but the Range Rover is here to stay...especially since buyers absolutely love SUVs right now.