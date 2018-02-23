Hennessey's 1,600-hp Venom F5 heads to Geneva

Hennessey's flashy new hypercar likely won't be hitting 300 mph at Geneva. But if the idea of a car that might be able to go that fast intrigues you, I suggest booking a ticket to Geneva.

The 1,600-horsepower Venom F5 is headed to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, CarBuzz reports. While it's certainly an impressive vehicle based on its spec sheet, nobody's seen the thing put down what it promises yet.

Enlarge Image Hennessey

Hennessey claims that the 1,600 horsepower coming from its twin-turbocharged V8 engine will allow for a top speed around 300 mph, which would make it the fastest road-legal hypercar available. However, the only footage we've seen of the thing so far has come from Hennessey's own YouTube page, which features some mid-speed antics on a road and that's about it.

I imagine Hennessey is still working on a tire solution, because there isn't a tire currently on sale that can support those speeds. Even the shoes wrapped around the wheels of a Bugatti Chiron are only capable of about 280. The Koenigsegg Agera RS hit 284 mph during its record-setting speed run on street tires, but that is so definitely not advised.

But if you like to dream, and dream big at that, you'll want to at least take a look at the Venom F5. The speed wars are far from over, even if they're left to the whims of multimillionaires -- when it goes on sale, the Venom F5 will set you back a cool $1.6 million, and they're only building 24 of 'em.