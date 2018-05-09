Hennessey apparently thought the Dodge Demon needed more power

It's hard to imagine that anyone has driven a Dodge Demon and thought, "Hey, this thing is cool, but you know what it needs? More power!" and yet, that's what John Hennessey of Hennessey Performance Engineering did. He built a Demon with 1,035 horsepower and 948 pound-feet of torque, and it ran the quarter mile in 9.14 seconds.

In case you somehow managed to forget about the Demon, Dodge pretty much took a Hellcat and added a bunch of extra wizardry and boost so that it makes 840 horsepower, which is, as nearly anyone would agree, a crapload of power. It is also available with the "Demon Crate" that gets you fancy skinny front wheels and a cool jack, etc.

CNET First Take 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon The 840-hp Demon is the fastest quarter-mile car ever, and we've finally taken it to the strip. Read Preview

To get an additional 200-ish horsepower out of the Demon's blown V8, Hennessey added a 4.5-liter positive displacement supercharger (yes, the blower by itself is bigger than most passenger car engines on sale today). Then it added an upgraded throttle body, long tube headers with high-flow catalytic converters, upgraded fuel injectors and all the tuning necessary to make it work together. HPE even throws in a 1-year/12,000-mile warranty on the package. Noice!

So, if you're one of the lucky nerds who has a Demon and you want it to be even sillier, you better hurry and call up Hennessey because they're only building 50 of these HPE1000 Demons. No word on pricing, though it's probably a lot.