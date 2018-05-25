Watch this Hellcat-powered Prius tear up the drag strip

Engine swaps are pretty common, but slapping a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 into a Toyota Prius? You don't see that every day.
American Racing Headers did exactly that, swapping the Hellcat's 707-horsepower V8 into a second-generation Prius. The result is a former hybrid that nearly pops wheelies as it rips down the drag strip, making a noise no Prius has probably ever made before.
In case you're wondering, it's quick -- quick as hell, in fact. ARH's Prius managed a 9.38-second quarter-mile sprint, which is quicker even than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a car engineered from the factory to dominate drag.
So, the next time someone suggests that you should swap a GM LS V8 into your project car, tell them you're thinking bigger -- and angrier. Hellcat V8s aren't cheap, but the looks you'll get on the strip will make the expenditure worth it.
