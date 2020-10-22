Harley-Davidson LiveWire recalled over wonky charger software

Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Owners of Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle could be in for a bit of a shock (figuratively speaking) if their bike is one of the 1,012 that is being recalled for a problem with the onboard charging system.

According to a filing Oct. 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some owners could experience a situation where their LiveWire suddenly loses power and can't be restarted. If the bike is standing still, this would not be very pleasant. If the motorcycle is leaned over in a corner, it could be dangerous.

Luckily, the recall should involve a relatively simple fix that will see dealers updating the onboard charger's software. That's it. Easy peasy. Notifications have started to go out to owners of affected motorcycles, but concerned owners who haven't received a notice can call Harley's customer service line and reference recall number 0176.

Hopefully, this issue won't dissuade folks from considering the LiveWire as a potential purchase, because aside from a few minor gripes, we really enjoyed our time on it and found it to be a fun and competent (if expensive) electric motorcycle.