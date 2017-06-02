Harley-Davidson is teaching an entire town how to ride

It helps that the town has a population of about 85.

Harley-Davidson
Motorcycles

There's lucky, and then there's "Harley-Davidson wants to teach your whole town how to ride motorcycles" lucky.

On June 3, Harley-Davidson will show up in Ryder, North Dakota and offer every single resident the chance to learn how to ride a motorcycle. That might sound like an insurmountable task, but Ryder's population hovers around 85 people, so it shouldn't be too tough.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company - Group Photo - Ryder - NDEnlarge Image

"And that, son, is how the legend of the Ryder Riders came to be."

 Harley-Davidson

That's not all the motorcycle manufacturer is doing. It's also refurbishing Ryder's water tower to mirror the design of the water tower that lives atop H-D's headquarters in Milwaukee. See, bikers aren't gruff and tough all the time -- they can warm the cockles of your ice-cold heart, too.

To help memorialize the event, Ryder will also be changing its name -- to Riders, North Dakota. That's quite the change for a town that's been kicking with the same name since 1906. And while it might have a "hail corporate" air to it, admit it -- if someone showed up in your town and offered to teach you how to ride for free, would you turn it down? 

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

More stories

Next Article: The 2017 Honda Civic Type R likely costs less than $34,000