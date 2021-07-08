Halo launches driverless car service in Las Vegas

Halo

Lyft-owned car company Halo is launching a driverless car service in Las Vegas that will run on T-Mobile's 5G network. The electric vehicles will be available for regular customer use this year.

Though driverless, Halo's cars aren't autonomous. Instead, the company uses proprietary technology to allow remote drivers to control the vehicles. In addition, autonomous security mechanisms are in place that enable the car to brake suddenly in an emergency.

But remote control isn't Halo's endgame. While drivers are piloting the cars from afar, an artificial intelligence is learning from them.

"Full autonomy is a massive challenge from both a technical and social trust perspective that won't be solved for years to come," said Anand Nandakumar, the founder and CEO of Halo, in a press release. "But Halo has been designed to address these challenges by building automation over time starting with a solution that consumers will feel comfortable using today."

Halo is not the first company to use driverless cars on public roads. Waymo began offering driverless rides to customers in 2020, and Uber has run trials in the past.