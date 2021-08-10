Chevy and Guy Fieri create a weird and possibly delicious apple pie hot dog

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. Youngsters may have no idea why those four things go together, but in 1975, the catchy ad jingle took America by storm. Almost 50 years later, Chevy's back with more, and this time, the mayor of Flavortown is along for the ride to give the old jingle a modern and physical twist. Everyone, meet the apple pie hot dog.

I personally hate hot dogs and think they're the worst thing you can toss on the grill. But this combination seems like it works in a strange way. I digress. Guy Fieri worked with Chevy to create an actual apple pie hot dog recipe, combining elements of the jingle, as the brand gears up to support the MLB Field of Dreams event in Dyersville, Iowa. See, this is where the "baseball" part of the old jingle comes into play because Chevy plans to serve the desert-meets-ballpark staple exclusively during this MLB game. If you won't be attending, Fieri provides the recipe so you can try it at home.

You can watch Fieri put together the all-American creation in the video above, and catch a modern version of the jingle, but check out below for the original 1975 ad. Fun fact: this ad was so popular, it inspired General Motors' now-defunct Australian division, Holden, to create a version. Down under, this jingle is all about football, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars.