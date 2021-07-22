Grid Legends revealed, and you're diving into some Drive to Survive-style racing drama

The Grid franchise just ... hasn't been the same since the original game raced onto players' radars and made one heck of an impression. Despite multiple entries in the series, nothing has captured the first game's polish. Enter Grid Legends, which developer Codemasters and publisher Electronic Arts revealed on Thursday.

We don't have gameplay yet, just a reveal trailer, but essentially, the player is "front and center in a fly-on-the-wall documentary," according to the game's announcement. This feels a lot like developers looked at the success of Netflix and Formula One's Drive to Survive. Like, a lot. Hopefully, a storyline and drama won't take away from solid gameplay in this latest entry.

Aside from the story's premise, we know the Grid World Series returns in the latest game, and all sorts of racing classes will take place. With open-wheel cars, muscle cars, drift cars and more, this game looks to cover it all. Grid fan favorites will return when it comes to the racetracks, too. Street circuits in San Francisco, Paris and other major cities are all on the docket, as are real-world racetracks.

The game's lset to launch in 2022, so we'll surely get more details between now and the launch date. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.