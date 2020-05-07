2021 Audi A3 sedan COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC Best car lease deals 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates

Greyhound bus line will require riders to wear masks

Greyhound already mandated that employees wear masks, but it will extend the policy to all customers this month.

Greyhound bus

Expect to see masks on everyone aboard a Greyhound bus.

 Greyhound
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Greyhound riders will be in for a sweeping change come May 13 when the nation's largest bus line will require all customers to wear masks.

The company announced the new requirement on Wednesday, saying it's another policy to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Children under the age of 2 and those can't wear a mask due to medical reasons will be exempt from the new rule.

Greyhound cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explainers that list a cloth face covering can slow the spread of the virus from someone who unknowingly has it.

Aside from the mask rule, the bus line said it's thoroughly cleaning its buses after each trip and employed ozonation to kill viruses and bacteria. It's also proven to kill the novel coronavirus.

Greyhound joins numerous US airlines now requiring passengers to wear masks when boarding aircraft. They include JetBlue, American Airlines, United and Delta.

