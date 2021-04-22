Gran Turismo sim racing is now an Olympic sport

Gran Turismo

Who would've thought nights in front of the TV screen and a PlayStation could one day lead someone to becoming an Olympian? That goal is now achievable after the International Olympic Committee announced Thursday a new virtual Olympic series. Among the various virtual sports added, motorsport made the cut with a Gran Turismo and FIA partnership.

Specific details on the Olympic Gran Turismo series aren't available yet, but the committee said each virtual sport will follow the sport's respective publisher platform. The series may end up a lot like other FIA-sanctioned Gran Turismo sim racing leagues. The events will take place starting May 13 and run through June 23 ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Essentially, this series will hype the Olympic games while reaching out to a younger audience, IOC President Thomas Bach said. The goal is to get as many people involved as possible with each sport responsible for creating the virtual Olympic stage for the games to be held. That shouldn't be too hard noting e-sports has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Aside from motorsport and the FIA-Gran Turismo partnership, the committee announced the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Union Cycliste Internationale, World Rowing and World Sailing organizations will also each participate in the digital Olympic games.