Grab This Discounted E-Bike for $800, a $200 Discount Today Only

If you want an environmentally-friendly way to zip around your city, commute to work or get around campus, there are a plethora of electric bike options available. And plenty of them are budget-friendly, too.

Right now Best Buy is offering $200 off the today, making it the perfect time to invest in an electric bike, whether it's your first foray into rideables, or you're just upgrading your older model. However, the offer ends tonight, so if you're interested in the e-bike, you should act quickly.

The Fleet e-bike can travel up to 37 miles on a single charge and has a maximum speed of just over 19 mile per hour. The rechargeable battery detaches for convenient charging. Plus, it only takes six hours for a full charge, so if you need to charge it while at the office, it will be ready for your ride home.

This e-bike features a 500-watt motor and a built-in monitor display that indicates your battery output and speed. Plus, the Fleet e-bike operates on a single-speed, while still offering multiple modes that allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward.

Whether you're cruising city sidewalks or taking a ride at the beach, the Fleet is a great option. But if you're not sold on the Fleet, check out our list of other available low-cost e-bike and scooter options.