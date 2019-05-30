Google Maps adds speed limit, speed camera data for more than 40 countries

Automakers have been slowly adding speed-limit data to their embedded navigation systems, so it was great to see Google Maps begin to do the same, as many people prefer to use Google's app for navigation. However, this feature was only limited to a small number of markets. Now, though, it's expanded to a bunch more.

Google has begun expanding its speed-limit and speed-camera information to include more than 40 countries. According to Google, as first confirmed byTechCrunch, the list of countries that can see speed limits and speed cameras now includes: Andorra, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, the UK, the US and Zimbabwe.

It's not like Google hasn't had access to this data until now. The company regularly displays such information in its Waze navigation app, but now these features are expanding to the more traditional Google Maps. In addition to offering speed-limit information, Google Maps can now also warn drivers about stationary and mobile speed cameras along a given route.

According to TechCrunch's report, Google started rolling these features out to new countries about two weeks ago, across both Android and iOS platforms. However, Android users will get an extra feature boost by being able to report mobile and static speed cameras, adding them to the system.

This should provide a huge benefit to those who prefer to navigate with Google Maps -- not everybody enjoys Waze's UI or routing, so it's good to have some options. And thanks to the growing ubiquity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in new vehicles, drivers can receive all the information they need through their infotainment system screen.