New apps and new functionalities are coming to Android Auto and Android Automotive OS, according to a jam-packed announcement from Google at CES 2022 on Wednesday. The software giant also announced new hardware from partner Motorola that promises to bring wireless Android Auto functionality to vehicles that previously only supported wired connections.

Do more with Android Auto

Let's hit the hardware first. Google announced that a new Motorola MA1 wireless adapter is coming soon and bringing wireless Android Auto to older vehicles that may not support the technology. The host car will need to support wired Android Auto, as the MA1 appears to basically be a USB dongle that bridges the wired connection with Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth. Expect the MA1 to arrive "in the coming weeks." Pricing has not been announced.

The Android Auto app ecosystem will also see a few new and noteworthy additions this summer, including Lyft and South Korean taxi-hailing service Kakao Mobility. Drivers will be able to view, accept rides and navigate to pickup and drop-off points directly on their car's display -- no suction-cup mounts or rat's nests of charging cables required. Google is also partnering globally with developers to bring apps like Fuelio and Taiwan's MochiMochi navigation, allowing drivers to pay for vehicle services, track mileage and costs and more, within Android Auto.

Android Automotive OS gets more powerful

Owners of vehicles powered by Google's onboard Android Automotive OS will see their cars learn a few new tricks this spring when Google rolls out new features and deeper integration with vehicle settings. Drivers will be able to activate driver aid features like lane-keeping assist with a voice command or ask Google Assistant when their next service is due. The promise is less tapping and scrolling around on the touchscreen, but this level of deep integration will, presumably, need to be vetted and enabled by the individual automakers first and, hopefully, toggleable by the user.

Android Automotive OS vehicles will also be able to download third-party navigation apps like Sygic and Flitsmeister to their dashboard and search for parking via SpotHero and ParkWhiz. Meanwhile, EV drivers will be able to search for charging points with apps like Chargepoint and PlugShare.

And much later this year, video apps like YouTube will join the Android Automotive ecosystem, allowing drivers to stream video content while parked. Safety tech paragon Volvo will be the first to gain the functionality, so it's probably safe, right?

Digital Car Key, remote actions

Google's Digital Car Key tech -- which currently only works with the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 phones -- is also rolling out to more devices that support the required Ultra Wideband tech later this year.

Google also announced a new program that lets car manufacturers integrate directly with the Google Home ecosystem, adding remote actions to their vehicles. Once connected, users will be able to use Google Assistant on their phone or a Google Home device to warm up their car on a cold morning (or cool down in the summer), unlock or lock the doors and ask for the battery status of their EV. This isn't exactly a new technology -- automakers have offered integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for years -- but it does seem less clunky than before. Rather than giving the specific instruction, "Hey, Google, ask Volvo to warm up my car," you can just say, "Hey, Google, warm up my car" and it will figure out the rest.

Once again Volvo vehicles will be the first to support remote actions -- including the C40 Recharge, which Google used to demonstrate the tech -- with more to follow.