Goodyear's Geneva tire teaser is more exciting than you think

Goodyear has a history of debuting unusual tire concepts at the Geneva Motor Show, and this year will prove to be no exception.
The tire company just issued a teaser video for its next creation. From what I can tell, it's sporting a tread design that's closer to a soccer ball than a tire. The presence of blue light also leaves me wondering if the tire itself will light up, which sounds impressive -- and expensive.
This isn't Goodyear's first radical tire concept. In 2014, its concept tire featured two different rings for different types of driving. Last year, it showed off a 360-degree tire. Crazy concept cars always stand out at auto shows, so it's nice to see suppliers getting creative, too.
Geneva auto show 2017
CNET Roadshow covers the new models and concept cars shown off at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.
-
Feb 10Goodyear's Geneva tire teaser is more exciting than you think
-
Feb 8Lamborghini's long-awaited SUV will enter production this year
-
Feb 6Did Mercedes just tease a hardcore off-roading... convertible?
-
Feb 4BMW updates i8 with fresh matte paint for Geneva