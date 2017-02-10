Goodyear's Geneva tire teaser is more exciting than you think

Goodyear has a history of debuting unusual tire concepts at the Geneva Motor Show, and this year will prove to be no exception.

The tire company just issued a teaser video for its next creation. From what I can tell, it's sporting a tread design that's closer to a soccer ball than a tire. The presence of blue light also leaves me wondering if the tire itself will light up, which sounds impressive -- and expensive.

This isn't Goodyear's first radical tire concept. In 2014, its concept tire featured two different rings for different types of driving. Last year, it showed off a 360-degree tire. Crazy concept cars always stand out at auto shows, so it's nice to see suppliers getting creative, too.