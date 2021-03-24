GM's large SUVs recalled for potential seat-belt defect

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Another day, another automotive recall. This time it's GM; the Detroit-based carmaker has identified a potential issue with the seat belts in some of its large SUVs.

This action applies to 2021-model-year examples of the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevy's Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. These road-dominating utility vehicles are all being called back for potentially defective safety restraints in their third-row seats. The outboard belts may have been misrouted or entrapped by the seat-folding mechanism. This issue could damage the belts, reducing their efficacy in a crash. Fortunately, it appears no injuries or deaths have resulted from this issue.

Nearly 95,000 vehicles, all which are from the 2021 model year, are potentially affected by this action, though the automaker estimates only 1% suffer from the defect. Owners of affected vehicles may notice the outboard third-row seat belts are difficult to use and that the third-row seat may not latch or fold properly. To rectify this, dealers will inspect the seat belts and correct the routing if required. Damaged restraints will be replaced. All of this work will be performed free of charge, just take your vehicle to a dealership for service. Dealers were notified of this recall on March 18, though repairs are not expected to commence until May 3.

If you have any questions about this, contact customer service. Cadillac owners should call 1-800-458-8006. Chevrolet drivers can give 1-800-222-1020 a ring for additional information. And finally, GMC's customer service hotline is 1-800-462-8782. The GM number for this recall action is N202313000, while the NHTSA campaign number is 21V190000. Even if you never use the third-row seat in your SUV, it's good practice to get this recall -- and any other automotive call-back -- addressed as quickly as possible.