GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition absorbs all the light

Black appearance packages always seem to be a hit with buyers, and the latest from GMC is sure to keep that trend alive.

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition is as dark as its name is long. It's just an appearance package, and a light one at that -- the changes are limited to black 22-inch wheels, polished exhaust tips, chrome mirror caps and carpeted floormats.

Care to take a guess what the only available paint color is with this package?

Since this package is on top of GMC's top-tier Denali trim, it's positively loaded with stuff. The leather seats are cushy, the ash wood trim is real, and the 6.2-liter V8 comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other baubles include power-retractable side steps, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and a rear-seat entertainment system. It's basically fully loaded.

Since this is GMC's biggest and fanciest offering, it's obviously rather expensive. A base Yukon Denali starts at $67,260 with rear-wheel drive. AWD bumps the price up to $70,260. If you tick every box in GMC's configurator, be prepared to shell out nearly $80,000. While GMC didn't mention a price for the new Ultimate Black Edition, it's safe to say it'll be in that range.