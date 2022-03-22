GMC To Recall 740,000 Terrains Over Headlight Glare Issue

Enlarge Image GMC

General Motors is issuing a recall for 740,000 2010-2017 GMC Terrain models. The recall is prompted by concerns that the cars' headlight designs could cause glare, which could impact the ability of other road users to see appropriately. The company fought the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the need for this recall, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday, but it lost.

In its 2019 petition to NHTSA, GM claimed that the glare issue was inconsequential and that a recall would be unnecessary, but NHTSA disagreed and pushed the recall process forward. GM is still investigating the fix for this problem, but we suspect it will involve new headlight housings.

We don't yet know when owners of affected vehicles would receive notification from GM, but it could be a bit of a wait, given the lack of an official solution. GM claims that Terrains produced from 2018 on aren't affected.

We reached out to GM for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.