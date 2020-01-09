GMC Sierra gets the Harley-Davidson treatment for the first time

Tuscany

For well over a decade, if you wanted a Harley-Davidson pickup truck, you had to go with a Ford F-150. That changed this week after Tuscany, the company responsible for the special edition Harley pickups, revealed what you see here.

It's a 2020 GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson edition, and the first time the company has blessed another pickup outside of Ford with the treatment. It's just as over-the-top as the F-150's looks, so don't fret. Tuscany said the looks specifically come from the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy with 65 unique components present.

Most of them reside outside with special badges, a grille with the HD logo making up the pattern and fender flares and redesigned bumpers making up the big ticket items. There are also 22-inch wheels that take a lot from the Fat Boy, too. Tuscany went ahead and gave the Sierra a suspension lift and tossed in Fox shocks to boot with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Owners will hear a unique tone from the pickup's V8 engine with a uniquely tuned custom exhaust. It's complete with HD-branded aluminum exhaust tips, don't you worry. Further, a hard tonneau cover is in place, debossed with the HD logo.

Inside, the seats gets HD badges with diamond-stitched leather seats. Ahead of the driver are revised gauges that include more HD branding and a splash or orange in the instrument dials for good measure. A badge shows passengers, and reminds the driver, that the truck is one of 250 to be made.

Those itching for a GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson edition will need to locate an authorized GMC or Tuscany dealer in the US starting this February. No word on prices, but look for this pickup to fetch a hefty sum. And for those heading to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, the truck will make its in-person debut at the classic car auction.