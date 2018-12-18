GMC Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package beefs up for the dirt

The GMC Sierra AT4 is a pretty capable truck straight out of the box, but because the world is never enough, the automaker has an additional performance package to give the AT4 even more edge.

The GMC Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package is pretty straightforward. In addition to a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, the package offers an upgraded exhaust, a new air intake and GM's 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

You can add the 6.2-liter V8 to the Sierra AT4 by itself, but in that iteration, it only puts out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. With the Off-Road Performance Package, that output raises to 435 hp and 469 lb-ft. Those power enhancements likely stem from the intake and exhaust -- GM didn't say anything about altering the engine's software.

The whole kit and caboodle will set you back $4,940. Considering the engine by itself -- without the extra power, mind you -- is a $2,500 upcharge, all the extra stuff included in the package makes it seem like a pretty solid deal. Best of all, you don't have to wait to order one; the AT4 and the Off-Road Performance pack are already on sale at GMC dealers.

By itself, the AT4 is still mighty impressive. In addition to everything the Sierra 1500 offers, the AT4 boosts the truck's capabilities by way of a 2-inch lift kit, off-road-tuned suspension parts, recovery hooks, an available carbon-fiber box and all sorts of tech, whether oriented for creature comforts or safety. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for our upcoming first drive review of the AT4.