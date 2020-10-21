GMC Hummer EV's Infinity Roof makes it one of the only convertible pickups

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is full of superlatives and wild features, like the headline-grabbing 1,000 horsepower and 3-second 0-60 time and the CrabWalk mode that lets the truck move diagonally. But one of the coolest features is something that will be standard on every trim of the Hummer: the Infinity Roof. That's a fancy name for a system of removable roof panels, similar to what is offered on the Jeep Wrangler or the new Ford Bronco, and it means that the Hummer is one of only two convertible pickup trucks you can buy -- the other being the Jeep Gladiator.

Last week ahead of the truck's debut I got to chat with the Hummer's lead development engineer, Aaron Pfau, and he said that the Infinity Roof feature was "absolutely instrumental" during the development process. "That was very early on something that needed to be part of the program," he said, adding that they weren't going to change their minds about including it. "[The Infinity Roof] was a key kind of defining characteristic, this open-air experience."

GMC

The removable roof isn't just something that could be added on late in the truck's development, either, as it affects the whole structure of the vehicle. Typically convertibles flex more and are less rigid than their hardtop counterparts, but because of the Hummer EV's architecture that's not the case. The double-stacked battery pack is an integral part of the chassis, helping make the floor extra-strong and resistant to twisting, and the upright pillars allow for the removable panels without any loss of rigidity. If the Hummer weren'tan EV it would have been a lot tougher to make the Infinity Roof happen.

But I know that you really just want to know exactly how it works. Well, we don't know exactly how it works yet, but GMC provided enough info (and the short video above) that we've got a pretty good idea. There are four Sky Panels, two in the front and two at the rear, that are seemingly light enough and easy to remove without the help of another person. All four panels can be stowed in the truck's powered frunk, and on the Edition 1 model the panels are transparent.

GMC

The central I-bar above the front seats is removable as well and can be stored underneath the rear seats, but the bar above the rear seats is fixed. And while the rear window and C-pillar areas are fixed as well, unlike on the Jeep and Ford, the Hummer's rear window can electronically roll down.

The funniest part? The Infinity Roof means the Hummer is technically classified as a convertible, and not as a pickup truck. A very, very large and heavy convertible.

GMC

GMC