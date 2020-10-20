WTF, mate: Here's the GMC Hummer EV's Watts to Freedom launch mode in action

There's a lot to talk about following the GMC Hummer EV's debut on Tuesday. GMC says this electric giant makes 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque (which is super misleading), which allows the Hummer EV to accelerate to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. That's damn quick, folks, and it's achievable thanks to the truck's weirdly named Watts to Freedom mode.

GMC describes Watts to Freedom as "a driver-selectable immersive experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system." In other words, it's launch control. Selecting Watts to Freedom lowers the Hummer's ride height by 2 inches and puts the three-motor electric drivetrain on full attack.

Considering the Hummer EV's huge size, a 3-second 0-to-60 time is no small feat. For comparison, a Tesla Model X with Ludicrous Mode will hit 60 mph in manufacturer-estimated 2.6 seconds, but that's a much smaller vehicle.

Of course, we can't help but ponder the Watts to Freedom name. The play on "WTF" is obvious, but we're assuming the suits at General Motors wouldn't let that one fly.

Watts to Freedom is just one of a number of neat tricks the GMC Hummer EV has up its sleeve. The big electric truck also has a four-wheel CrabWalk function and the latest version of GM's Super Cruise driver-assistance technology. You can read all about the new Hummer EV here.