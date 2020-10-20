GMC Hummer EV's first year of production already sold out

Enlarge Image GMC

Another long-awaited truck reveal, another frustrating night spent on an automaker's consumer website, trying to reserve one of the company's first production models. This time, it's the 2022 GMC Hummer EV -- more specifically, the Edition 1, the fully loaded limited-run version that's the only model GMC announced for the pickup's first year of production. For those who attempted to get in line waiving their credit card deposit for a new Ford Bronco or a Tesla Cybertruck, this hard-luck tale is all-too-familiar territory.

Credit to General Motors, though, its reservation microsite seemed to function far more fully and quickly out of the gates than the sites of those other vehicles we mentioned, at least until it didn't. Try to select a first-year Edition 1 model on there now and you'll be greeted by one of these images.

Yep, you've already missed your chance. The model is sold out. Or more precisely, "reserved out" -- these $100 refundable deposits won't necessarily all result in sold vehicles.

It's pretty easy to see why so many folks are excited: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV promises scintillating all-electric performance, with 1,000 horsepower, 0-to-60-mph acceleration in around 3 seconds and a brace of cool new features. From the multi-panel Infinity Roof (a targa panel and t-tops on one vehicle? We are so in) to the oddly named "Watts to Freedom" launch mode, there's a ton of tech and capability here to get excited about. (Likely two to three tons, actually, but GM isn't talking weight yet, let alone towing or payload ratings.)

In any case, a GMC rep confirmed to Roadshow on Tuesday evening that the just-revealed $112,595 flagship model is already sold out, but they also declined to comment on how many reservations slots the company made available. Theoretically, the number of reservation slots should be equal to the number of models slated to be produced in the Hummer's first model year.

Indeed, it's possible that GMC could have netted tens of thousands of $100 refundable reservations for its new electric baby within the first couple of hours following the model's reveal. Conversely, those slots could number in the hundreds -- or the hundreds of thousands, for that matter. It's really hard to say what it all means at this early juncture, but given how quickly the slots were spoken for, this news could be indicative of a slower production ramp or a relatively small first-year production run. Hopefully GM will release more information on anticipated production volumes soon. (We'll update this story if we hear more.)

Of course, if you want to get on GMC's waitlist for one of its other late-availability Hummers, you can go through the microsite's reservation process for one of the other models (which are slated to arrive in dealers between Fall 2022 and Spring 2024) and opt to join the Edition 1 waitlist. This suggests you could yet get lucky if GM expands the number of slots or if someone cancels their reservation. If you do get chosen, the automaker will reach out to you and let you know that you've scored a slot for the coveted early model.

Again, for Ford Bronco reservation pursuers, this is probably all sounding bitterly familiar. A special First Edition model was announced in July, with just 3,500 examples slated to be made for 2021. Then the Blue Oval's reservation microsite became overwhelmed with a tidal wave of interest, crashed, leaving many out in the cold. The Dearborn-based automaker then responded the next day by doubling the number of First Edition models to 7,000 -- a move that ingratiated a further 3,500 customers while potentially irking those who managed to score one of the initial tranche of reservations (due to their model's reduced exclusivity). That said, there's one big difference: Ford is offering many other trims of Bronco in its first year, while it sounds like GM... isn't.

In any case, while the future of 4x4s looks bold, brawny and more than a little electrifying, it's apparent many automakers could still stand to learn a few lessons from companies like Apple, a company that takes hundreds of thousands of reservation slots on product reveal days.

In the meantime, we're seriously excited to test GMC's new Hummer EV for ourselves and report back our findings. Like you, however, we're going to be waiting a while. Stay tuned.