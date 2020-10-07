GMC Hummer EV reveal taking place during World Series

Enlarge Image GMC

Revealing a new vehicle amid a global pandemic is tough, but nevertheless, automakers want as many eyeballs on their latest creation as possible. Taking a page from the 2021 Ford Bronco's primetime debut, the GMC Hummer EV will get a similar treatment during the World Series later this month.

The Detroit News first reported the electric truck will debut during game one of the World Series, citing comments from Phil Brook, vice president of GMC marketing. Parent automaker General Motors purchased air time during the World Series on Fox, but a similar spot will debut on NBC during The Voice, according to the report. Those not watching either program will still be able to tune into a livestream reveal on YouTube. GMC did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the reveal.

Believe it or not, GMC actually first showed us the Hummer EV electric pickup this year. Yes, that LeBron James Super Bowl commercial happened back in February, though it's hard to believe after the cards 2020 dealt us so far. GMC has, naturally, held its own cards close to the chest surrounding its banner EV, but we know it'll sport 1,000 horsepower, rock T-tops and include something called "Crab Mode." The latter will give the electric truck a side-step motion, which should be mighty useful off the beaten path.

We assume GMC will keep the hype training moving leading up to the reveal in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned for the latest on Hummer's return.