2022 GMC Hummer EV Already Recalled, Also Already Fixed

If you've ever been behind a car without functioning taillights, even stopping at a red light can become quite the harrowing act. That might've been a problem for drivers stuck behind GMC's flashy new Hummer EV, if the automaker didn't bust its humps to get its cars fixed by the time the recall was made public.

General Motors last week issued a recall for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. The issue affected just 10 vehicles that rolled off GM's line in Detroit, carrying production dates between October 2021 and January 2022.

The problem stems from the taillights -- specifically, the fact that they weren't exactly working. According to the defect report filed with NHTSA, software controlling the taillamps could cause one or both lights to become inoperative or illuminate at the wrong time. And when it broke, it broke, disabling the brake light, turn signal, reverse light and side marker. In other cases, the lights would remain on even after the vehicle was turned off. In case you're wondering, this is a violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, "Lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment."

GM discovered the issue after an employee received two field reports of taillamps that weren't working correctly. After opening its own investigation, GM discovered the issue and started taking the steps to initiate a recall. Replacing the taillights with parts that have the correct software is all it takes to fix the issue.

In fact, it was such a straightforward fix, that all 10 affected vehicles have already been fixed. In an email to Motor1, a GMC representative said that the automaker reached out directly to every affected owner and already replaced the taillights. Other Hummer EVs were affected, as well, but as they were still in GM's possession, they too have been fixed.