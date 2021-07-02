Watch the GMC Hummer EV pickup take off like a rocket

Enlarge Image GMC/Screenshot by Craig Cole/Roadshow

GMC on Thursday released a video demonstrating just how speedy its upcoming Hummer EV pickup is, building hype around GM's nascent electric revolution. Aside from a sick drumbeat, this 31-second-long snippet (make sure to check it out below) shows the lumbering behemoth defying the laws of physics. It takes off like a cannonball.

This all-electric truck can blast from 0 to 60 in around 3 seconds, a supercar-rivaling feat, one that's all the more impressive when you consider this reborn Hummer's size. Not only is it boxier than a double-decker bus, but it weighs a pavement-cracking 9,000 pounds.

To deliver this speed, a special drive mode has to be engaged, one called Watts to Freedom, which playfully spells WTF, internet lingo for, well… I imagine you know. This mode lowers the body for reduced wind resistance and unlocks the powertrain's full potential. When it's time for some fun, just stand on both pedals, then release the brake to launch this boxy rocket and turn your viscera into a protein slurry.

Aside from whistling wind as the air battles this truck's huge body, and probably a lot of tire noise from those meaty, off-road rubbers, the entire experience should be nearly silent. This new Hummer truck features an Ultium Drive System all-electric powertrain, one that delivers up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque. Yep, it takes a lot of kibbles and bits to move something this bulky that quickly.

As Tesla has proven, electric vehicles can be fleet, like, seriously speedy. It will be interesting to experience this Hummer's crushing performance first-hand, which we might be able to do later this year, as production is expected to kick off in the fall. The Hummer EV SUV and truck will be assembled in GM's Factory Zero, a facility in Detroit that's been completely retooled to build zero-emissions vehicles.

GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab See all photos +56 More