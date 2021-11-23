First GMC Hummer EVs to reach reservation holders in December

General Motors

Spurred on by last week's event at its Factory Zero facility in Detroit where President Joe Biden took a spin in the GMC Hummer EV pickup, GMC has announced that it's officially kicking off final production of its electric supertruck and shared details about when reservation holders can expect their turn behind the wheel.

At a meeting with journalists Tuesday morning, GMC announced the end of the Hummer's preproduction run and a move to true production of the top-spec Edition 1 models, which should begin heading to early preorder holders beginning in December. GMC boasts that this is the fastest it's ever moved from conception to production on an all-new vehicle.

GMC tells us that around 125,000 potential customers have raised their hand and expressed interest in the Hummer EV pickup, with around 80 percent of those looking at the top-spec Edition 1. This is noteworthy considering the lofty MSRP of $112,595, but also comes with the caveat that a "hand raise" isn't the same as a confirmed order at this point in the game.

GM

The heavy-duty Edition 1 will be the apex of the GMC Hummer EV pickup specs with the full-fat triple motor powertrain, beefy off-road cladding, crab-walk-capable four-wheel steering system and 329 miles of range between charges. More specs and light-duty variants will begin delivery starting in 2023 with different powertrain and battery configurations, equipment and, GMC promises, even more range. Hopefully, they'll also come with less sticker shock.

After the pickup, GM will shift focus to delivering the GMC Hummer EV SUV and developing an upcoming electric GMC Sierra. General Motors' plan to only sell zero-emissions vehicle by 2035 will also see production of a Chevy Silverado EV and the Cruise Origin autonomous people mover.