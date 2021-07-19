GMC developing a second all-electric pickup

Enlarge Image GMC

An EV revolution is underway at GM right now. A swarm of new battery-powered vehicles are under development, including a new all-electric GMC pickup… and I don't mean the upcoming Hummer EV truck.

Yep, GMC is hard at work on a second electric-powered pickup, which was confirmed on Monday during a media roundtable. Aside from the shadowy teaser the automaker shared during its presentation, almost nothing is known about this rig. The representatives wouldn't confirm whether it will be called a Sierra (it would be pretty odd if it weren't), and they declined to comment on where the truck will be built -- and features, pricing and availability are, naturally, also complete mysteries at this point. The only real tidbit of information the automaker shared about the vehicle is how big it's going to be. According to Duncan Aldred, GMC global vice president, "It will be a full-size pickup."

Even though its hood appears almost comically tall in the above rendering, this enigmatic truck will also be quite different from its Hummer counterpart, which promises insane levels of off-road capability. GMC's second electric pickup will likely be much more mainstream, probably like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Accordingly, it should appeal to completely different customers.

Speaking of the Lightning, when asked whether they were surprised by its features or aggressive pricing (it starts at around $40,000) Aldred said, "No, no real surprises there… from a GMC point of view." Perhaps GMC is aiming to undercut that price or offer more range and features for the same outlay. But whatever it's doing, it's shrouded in secrecy and we'll just have to wait until the automaker reveals more.

