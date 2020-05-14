GMC, Cadillac SUVs will be built with all renewable energy

General Motors

General Motors continues to expand its work to power manufacturing facilities on 100% renewable energy, and the plant home to the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and XT6 is on deck.

On Thursday, GM announced its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will receive its power purely from solar energy. The announcement also falls into plans the automaker shared earlier this year as it works to bring some of its Michigan-based facilities online with 100% renewable energy. They include GM's Renaissance Center headquarters, the Warren Technical Center and two production plants.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Cadillac XT6: Stylish, sporty, seats for 7

For the plant in Spring Hill, GM signed an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority's Green Invest program to purchase 100 megawatts of solar energy annually. It's enough energy to power 18,000 households in the the US. Spring Hill is also GM's largest US manufacturing site sprawling over 2,100 acres. However, the site's also home to farmland, wetlands and a wildlife habitat, believe it or not.

With the program moving ahead, GM will likely receive more than 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2023. By 2030, GM's goals go further to power all of its US facilities with renewable energy. Ten years after that, every global GM facility will run on clean energy.