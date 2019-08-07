Here are all the changes coming to GMC for the 2020 model year

Enlarge Image GMC

Even though some vehicles may have been redesigned within the past year, every new model year tends to bring along some feature or another, however slight of a change it may be. For the 2020 model year, most of GMC's vehicles are getting some new tech, and one's been given a pretty thorough rework. We'll start with the smallest and work our way up.

2020 GMC Terrain

The smallest GMC on offer has one pretty big update that covers all its trim levels. GMC announced that every 2020 Terrain would receive the GMC Pro Safety suite of active and passive driver aids. This includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams and a following-distance indicator.

If that's not enough, there's still an optional package that adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and a haptic-feedback driver seat. Denali models get front parking sensors, too.

Speaking of the luxe Denali trim, that specific vehicle gets a few extra updates. The new Premium Package combines safety and comfort packages to offer things like adaptive cruise control alongside ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. There's also a new suspension that offers a better ride and reduced road noise.

2020 GMC Acadia

This is GMC's most thorough SUV update for the 2020 model year. Hitting dealerships later this summer, the Acadia features new designs front and rear, borrowing at least part of its look from the also-redesigned GMC Sierra and Sierra HD pickup trucks. LED headlights are standard, and the whole thing looks just a bit more rugged than it did before. If you really want to look ready for rocks, opt for the new AT4 trim.

The Acadia gets a new engine, too -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 making 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which will slot between the base 2.5-liter I4 and the more powerful 3.6-liter V6. A new nine-speed automatic transmission is now standard, too, and I hope you like using buttons to select gears, because the traditional shift lever is gone.

The 2020 Acadia also includes the latest iteration of GMC's infotainment system, akin to Chevrolet Infotainment 3 and Cadillac's new CUE.

2020 GMC Yukon

GMC did not make mention of any updates to the 2020 Yukon, likely because it's due for replacement very soon. We'll see a new GMC Yukon and Yukon XL alongside new versions of the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban and Cadillac Escalade, but we're not quite sure when GM plans to debut these vehicles.

2020 GMC Canyon

GMC's midsize pickup truck keeps its updates light. Considering it and its sibling, the Chevy Colorado, have been kicking for several years now, perhaps a refresh is coming down the pipeline for the 2021 model year, but that's just my guess.

The most notable update is the addition of a standard Tire Fill Alert, which provides audio and visual indications when a tire has reached its optimal pressure when being filled.

There's a bit more safety in here, too, thanks to a new Driver Alert Package that adds forward collision warning and lane-departure warning. A new Carbon Black Metallic paint color is available, too, but that's it for changes.

2020 GMC Sierra

The Sierra got a massive redesign for the 2019 model year, so not much is new here style-wise. That said, there's still new stuff in store for the 2020 model year, including a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6. It's also the first model year to feature full availability of the CarbonPro Edition's carbon fiber truck bed, which is offered on AT4 and Denali trims.

The 2020 Sierra 1500 will also get available adaptive cruise control and a clever new system that uses cameras to see "through" a trailer.

There some other small updates, too. GM's 10-speed automatic is now available with the 5.3-liter V8 on SLT, AT4 and Denali trims with 4WD. Trailer towing mirrors are available as a standalone option, and the Elevation trim can now be had in a crew-cab configuration.

2020 GMC Sierra HD

Like the Acadia, the GMC Sierra HD is brand spankin' new for the 2020 model year. It picks up a design that's basically the same as the 2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500, with some exaggerated features on all sides to take advantage of its larger physical footprint.

Equipped correctly, the Sierra HD will tow more than 30,000 pounds, which is pretty wild. That capability comes from a beefier frame, a new 10-speed automatic transmission and GMC's tried-and-true 6.6-liter Duramax diesel, which now puts out 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque.

There's a good amount of tech in here, too. It can be optioned with a camera that can show a feed from the backup camera -- in fact, there are up to 15 selectable camera views on offer. Combined with an accessory remote camera, the new "Transparent Trailer" mode can show the driver what's behind the trailer in a stitched-together view that lets you see right "through" the trailer. A new AT4 off-road trim is available, and as always, a Denali trim is available for those who like to be fancy.

