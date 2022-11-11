GM Brings Super Cruise Expansion to Full-Size SUVs First

Back in August, General Motors said that the automaker intended to double the coverage of its Level 2 Super Cruise handsfree driver aid, expanding to cover some 400,000 miles of North American roads. Now, we know exactly who's getting that update first.

GM this week announced that it will begin rolling out its expanded Super Cruise access. Its full-size SUVs will be the first vehicles to gain access to the larger coverage map. This group includes the 2023 Chevy Tahoe (High Country and Premier trims), 2023 Chevy Suburban (High Country and Premier trims), 2023 Cadillac Escalade (standard, ESV and V variants) and the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. These models should reach drivers in mid-November.

Those won't be the only vehicles getting access to an extra 200,000 miles of handsfree-capable travel, though. In the next few months, other vehicles on GM's Vehicle Intelligence Platform electrical architecture will receive the same expanded access through over-the-air updates. Vehicles running these electrical underpinnings include the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, the GMC Hummer EV, as well as the GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickup trucks.

The process to add roads to Super Cruise requires more than pulling some data from Google Maps. GM scans each road with lidar, and it combines that information with data pulled from cameras, GPS and radar sensors in order to create as accurate of a map as possible. This new expansion will cover additional federal and state highways and routes.

It's worth pointing out that Super Cruise is not an autonomous technology; while drivers are allowed to operate their vehicles handsfree on these roads, infrared cameras ensure the driver continues to monitor the roadway, as they may be asked to retake control at any time.