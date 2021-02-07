GM's Super Bowl ad finds Will Ferrell challenging US to out-EV Norway

General Motors just aired its first ad during Super Bowl 55, and we now have the answer about why Will Ferrell dislikes Norway so much. If you watched the teaser, you'll know the theory I put forth was correct.

Ferrell teams up with fellow comedians Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina (Nora Lum) to journey to Norway in an effort to give the country a piece of his mind when it comes to the Scandinavian country's wild adoption of electric cars. Ferrell, and GM, think the US can do so much better. Over in Norway, over half of all cars sold are electric. Here in the US, that figure is just 4%, according to GM's data. Essentially, GM wants to rally the troops back home to get them pumped for a slew of new EVs coming by 2025. You'll also spy shots of the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV throughout -- just two of the 30 models coming, by the automaker's current count.

GM pushes the message with Ferrell's signature brand of goofy comedy that's hard not to enjoy, though the fact none of the crew actually ends up in Norway seems to sort of defeat the message a tiny bit. Nevertheless, it's a Super Bowl-appropriate chuckle that further extends the automaker's latest "Everybody in" marketing message. The automaker promises it's serious about putting more Americans into electric cars, and it comes on the heels of the Biden administration tossing its weight behind zero-emissions powertrains, too.

