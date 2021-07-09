GM recalls 410,019 GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado models for bad airbag inflators

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

GM is recalling 410,019 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models over concerns that the airbag inflators for the roof rail airbags could rupture in the event of a crash.

The problem specifically stems from a bad inflator end cap which can rupture or become dislodged and launched into the cabin in the event of an airbag deployment, which GM says could lead to increased likelihood of injury or death.

The fix for the recall involves replacing the driver- and passenger-side roof rail airbags, which your Chevrolet or GMC dealer will do for free, as is the case with all recalls. Unfortunately, at the time of publication, GM hasn't finalized its replacement plans, but will notify customers of affected vehicles when that information is available.

In the interim, GM will send out notices starting on Aug. 16 to alert owners of affected vehicles. If you have any questions about this recall, you can contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and reference recall number N202324251.