GM recalls 40,683 vehicles (again) for airbag gremlins

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. That's why GM is issuing a second recall for a whole bunch of vehicles.

General Motors issued a recall for 40,683 vehicles. They're split across GM's many brands, and they comprise a wide variety of powertrains and body styles. Here's the full list:

The problem stems from an earlier recall. The software that controls airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment has a defect that could prevent both systems from working correctly in a collision. The solution at the time was a simple computer reflash.

Trouble is, the vehicles involved in this second recall might not have been reprogrammed. GM expects that approximately 75 percent of the recalled vehicles still contain the defect, which can increase the chance of injury or death in a collision. Since that's not exactly good PR, GM's going to give this whole recall thing another go. Dealers have already been notified, but there's no schedule for owner notifications just yet.