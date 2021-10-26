GM installing 40,000 electric-vehicle chargers across the US and Canada

Enlarge Image GM

Working with dealerships in the US and Canada, GM announced on Tuesday a plan to install up to 40,000 Level 2 electric-vehicle chargers in underserved communities, both urban and rural. The installation push is expected to start next year. Beyond that, the Detroit-based automaker also introduced three new Ultium-branded vehicle chargers.

GM's goals here are to improve access to chargers and drive the adoption of electric vehicles, though not just its own models. These 40,000 power points, which will be part of the automaker's near-$750 million investment to expand its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem, will be available to all EV owners, not just folks with a Chevy Bolt EUV, Cadillac Lyriq or GMC Hummer EV Pickup, for instance.

Some 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a GM dealership, which is why these retail locations will play a crucial role in getting those thousands of chargers installed. The Dealer Community Charging Program will give each EV dealership up to 10 Level 2 charging stations to install in their area, at places like apartment complexes, sports venues and universities. The automaker will also help dealers apply for incentives and other funding to help make this a reality.

In addition to all those publicly accessible chargers, GM announced three new Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations. These will be available for purchase from dealerships and online; you'll even be able to roll the cost right into your vehicle lease or financing plan. An 11.5-kilowatt, 48-amp charger and a premium version with the same specs will be available, though a more potent 19.2-kW, 80-amp premium charger is offered, too. All three units feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and dynamic load balancing and support over-the-air updates. The swanky premium models benefit form touchscreens and embedded cameras.

These Ultium-branded chargers will be available early in 2022. GM's big charger-installation push is also scheduled to kick off next year.