GM Claims 65,000 Hummer EV Reservations, 95% of Those Converted to Orders

So GMC's forthcoming Hummer EV may be many things -- huge, powerful and expensive come to mind -- but unpopular doesn't seem to be one of them, at least according to a report published on Tuesday by Electrek.

So how popular is it? According to that report, the current number of reservations would, if all converted to orders, would see production spoken for until 2024. For those of you keeping score at home, that's around 65,000 orders according to GM's own reporting, and the carmaker confirmed to Roadshow that it's got a 95% conversion rate at this point.

While a single example of the Hummer EV got delivered in 2021, we expect GM's technological terror to start getting delivered to customers more widely later this year. GM is also working on expanding its Hummer production to reduce the possible wait times for folks who want to buy its big green crab-walking machine.

In case you forgot, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV will be available with over 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. It has a maximum range of around 329 miles and a price tag in the low six-figures. Everything about it is big, but that's what the Hummer brand has always been about.