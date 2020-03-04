Midsize Chevy SUV, revamped Bolt and two new Buicks all part of GM's EV blitz

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

General Motors previewed a number of vehicles on Wednesday at an event at its tech center in Warren, Michigan. We got our first look at some groundbreaking entries from Cadillac and GMC, but not to be left out in the cold, Buick and Chevrolet are also getting some important EV attention.

First, Chevy will build a new, electric, so-far-unnamed midsize SUV. Dressed in tasteful yet aggressive styling, its front end vaguely resembles that of the new Blazer. This vehicle should have plenty of interior space thanks to the efficient packaging of its electric powertrain. A pair of 18-inch multimedia displays will provide lots of screen real estate for drivers and passengers.

Beyond that, Chevy is making enhancements to its existing Bolt EV for the 2021 model year. Aside from a redesigned interior with a more attractive and premium dashboard, it's also getting Cadillac's acclaimed Super Cruise driver-assistance tech. Super Cruise has been updated in many ways, with richer mapping data, improved facial-recognition capability and more.

Appealing to SUV-obsessed drivers, the Bolt will also spawn a slightly larger crossover variant for 2021. The new Bolt EUV is about 5 inches longer than the hatchback model and rides on a wheelbase that's been stretched by 3 inches. The roofline has also been changed, which eliminates the small front windows by the Bolt's side-view mirrors.

As for Buick's new EV offerings, two models are coming: a crossover and an SUV. Both feature the same wheelbase and, ostensibly, ride on the same EV architecture. Style-wise, these Buick models are cleanly designed and presage the brand's new face. Both of their front ends vaguely look like a new Ford Escape grille got crossed with the schnoz from a Toyota 86 sports car, with a few angular lines thrown in. It's not unattractive, but it is different from what Buick's done in the past. Unfortunately, we were unable to photograph the vehicle, and Buick has yet to release any images.

These vehicles, and the other models GM showed off during its media blitz today, are all scheduled to go on sale by 2025.