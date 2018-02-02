Getting sideways with Fredric Aasbø in the Toyota 86

Drifting a car may not be the fastest way to get it around the track, but it's arguably the most spectacular. With massive amounts of smoke and noise coming from the rear wheels, the front wheels pointing left but the car turning right, drifting is like the punk rock of motorsports.

So when Toyota tossed me the keys to its 86 sports car with Formula Drift champion Fredric Aasbø riding right seat, I knew I'd be in for a smoky, sideways day.

Now Playing: Watch this: Take a master class in drifting in the Toyota 86

The Toyota 86 is a perfect vehicle for learning to drift. It's got the necessary rear-wheel drive and limited-slip differential, and an optional six-speed manual transmission makes it easy to keep the engine in the heart of its powerband. With 205 horsepower from a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter boxer four engine, the 86 is powerful enough to get things humming, but not so much as to get a novice in trouble.

Check out the video to see if I go from Drifting Padawan to Tire-Slaying Jedi in the Toyota 86.