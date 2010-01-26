Get to the grocery store in 10 seconds flat

This just released promo video of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder is inspirational. The 5.2-liter V10 engine (same as the couple) hits 60 mph in 4 seconds and can deliver a top speed of 194 mph.
The R8 Spyder has an aluminum Audi Space Frame and an electrohydraulic soft top made from leak-proof fabric.
The R8 made its debut at the 2009 Frankfurt auto show.
