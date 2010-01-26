Auto Tech

Get to the grocery store in 10 seconds flat

Promo video of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder. The R8 Spyder made its debut at the 2009 Frankfurt auto show.

This just released promo video of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder is inspirational. The 5.2-liter V10 engine (same as the couple) hits 60 mph in 4 seconds and can deliver a top speed of 194 mph.

The R8 Spyder has an aluminum Audi Space Frame and an electrohydraulic soft top made from leak-proof fabric.

The R8 made its debut at the 2009 Frankfurt auto show.

