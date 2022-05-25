Get Free Extras With Purchase of Select E-Bikes and Take 20% Off Accessories

Summer is fast approaching, and while that often gives people more opportunity to spend time outside, it also brings the heat. Electric bikes are a solid option for cyclists and commuters who want to ease the journey with a little push to help with longer trips or heavier loads, especially in less-than-ideal weather. And right now Lectric eBikes is offering with the purchase of select e-bikes, as well as . These offers are available until May 30 while supplies last.

Lectric eBikes has a reputation for combining affordability with comfort and capability. Currently both the and the are on sale for $999. Plus, if you invest in one of these options during the company's Memorial Day sale, you'll receive a pair of mirrors and a phone mount for your e-bike free with your purchase (a $68 value). Both of these models are good options for commuters, trail-lovers and joy-riders and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

Whether you're purchasing a new e-bike or just want to upgrade some features on one you already own, now is a great time to outfit your ride with all the bells and whistles. Lectric eBikes has slashed prices by 20% on all accessories (with the exception of batteries). Upgraded seats, water-resistant bags, locks, racks, baskets and more are marked down so you can customize how you like at a more affordable price. Plus, orders over $100 also get free shipping.