Get $20 Off This Already Discounted OBD2 Bluetooth Car Diagnostic Scanner

Along with jack stands, toolkits, and sockets, a car diagnostic scan tool is an incredibly useful addition to your garage when it comes to the regular maintenance of a vehicle. While prices and quality for such tools can vary greatly, once in a while a good deal comes along on scanners worth investing in. Check out this for just $59 on Amazon. The scanner is already discounted from $120 down to $79, and with a $20 on-site coupon applied at checkout, you save a total of $61.

This modern scan tool can help you understand the problems with your vehicle with access to codes that professional mechanics usually have on their scan tools (which can often cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars). It offers repair reports generated by Indentifix -- a database used by auto repair shops with millions of potential solutions -- and ranks potential problems that triggered your car's trouble code.

BlueDriver connects to a car's OBD2 port, and then to a smartphone control BlueDriver app via Bluetooth. The tool can be easily used with your phone or tablet, allowing you to monitor your car's health in real time. Compared to other bluetooth OBD2 scanners, this scanner is worth its retail price of $120. Get it for a fraction of the cost while the deal lasts.