Genesis dethrones Porsche as top brand in J.D. Power's APEAL study

Genesis is one of those car brands that you might not think about on a regular basis. I mean, they're pretty new, having only been spun off from parent company Hyundai a couple of years ago, and in the face of established luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac, it might seem like Genesis has a long way to go before it's worthy of notice.

That's totally wrong, and Genesis keeps proving it's worth your time by running away with just about every quality study and owner satisfaction survey that the industry has. The most recent of these is the 2018 J.D. Power APEAL (or Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout, if you're nasty) study which measures owner satisfaction. Li'l ol' Genesis has managed to knock Porsche , the reigning champ for the last 13 years off, of its throne.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

"We are humbled that our brand continues to receive such great accolades that affirm our commitment to quality and the total ownership experience," said Erwin Raphael, executive director and general manager, Genesis Motor America. "We are honored to be recognized as a top luxury automaker by both our owner network and J.D. Power."

The APEAL study specifically looks at how much owners like or dislike their vehicles within the first 90 days of ownership by breaking the experience down into 77 attributes across 10 categories. These attributes include things like safety, driving dynamics and visibility. Genesis managed to score in first or second place in 9 of the 10 categories.

Given the fact that the brand is so new, we're pretty excited to see how it expands its product line, particularly after having experienced the new G70. Good work, Genesis.