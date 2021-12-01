Genesis will add fancy 4-seat GV80 to US lineup

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Genesis will launch a new range-topping version of its GV80 SUV, the automaker told Roadshow on Tuesday. Expected to arrive sometime in 2022, the highlight of this fancypants GV80 will be a four-passenger seating arrangement.

The so-called GV80 Prestige Signature will have a lot in common with the six-passenger GV80 that Genesis sells in South Korea. For the US, however, Genesis will remove the third row of seats, leaving a pair of second-row captain's chairs with a fixed center console in the middle. These seats should offer full power adjustability and the console will likely have storage compartments and secondary controls for the GV80's multimedia and climate functions.

Mechanically speaking, the Prestige Signature shouldn't differ from other GV80 models. It should use the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as the current GV80 Advanced Plus, with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive will be standard and we expect large 22-inch wheels to be included, too.

How much will all this luxury cost? Your guess is as good as ours. Right now, the most expensive 2022 GV80 3.5T Advanced Plus starts at $68,545 including a $1,045 destination charge. The Prestige Signature will almost certainly crest $70,000, but considering how awesome the GV80 is, that still seems like one heck of a value.