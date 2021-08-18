Genesis GV60 is a funky electric luxury SUV

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis released the first pictures of its new GV60 electric SUV on Wednesday, and you guys, it's awesome. Based on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60 is Genesis' first EV, and it'll go on sale in the US sometime next year.

Because of its shared architecture, the GV60 should be roughly the same size as the Ioniq 5 and EV6 -- deceptively small in photos despite being a compact crossover. The short front and rear overhangs allow for more interior space, and the headlights and taillights use the same two-line design as Genesis' other new cars.

The GV60 marks the first application of a clamshell hood on a Genesis product, resulting in a much cleaner front end. The large grille is typical Genesis stuff, even though an electric car doesn't necessarily need an opening that large. Still, we generally like what we see here, especially the way the roofline slopes down and gradually tapers into the hatchback, with a small ducktail above the taillights to help with aerodynamics.

The interior is definitely the coolest part of the GV60, and the blue upholstery pictured here is just too cool. The digital gauge cluster and infotainment display are presented in one long housing, and you'll note the GV60 has side-view cameras instead of traditional mirrors, with their feeds displayed on small screens where the doors meet the dash.

Take a look at the center console and you'll see what Genesis calls the Crystal Sphere (probably because it is literally a crystal sphere). This is actually the electronic gear selector, which Genesis says "intuitively informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive."

"When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience," Genesis said in a statement. "When you're ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the [gear selector] appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility."

Genesis isn't confirming any of the GV60's mechanical details right now, but since it shares its platform with the Ioniq 5 and EV6, we have to assume it'll use the same electric powertrain. That means a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack will be mounted between the axles, and both single- and dual-motor configurations should be available. In the case of the US-spec Ioniq 5, we're looking at 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque with the single-motor setup, and 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque with the dual-motor arrangement. The GV60 should also benefit from an 800-volt electrical system, meaning it can be plugged into a 350-kilowatt fast charger. In the Ioniq 5, this setup allows the battery to go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes.

We'll know more about the Genesis GV60 closer to its US launch next year.