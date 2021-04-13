The electric Genesis G80e sedan will debut on April 18

Genesis

Just weeks after unveiling the stupendous X concept, Genesis is set to debut its first electric production car at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The South Korean luxury brand posted a teaser of the new EV's front end on Tuesday, saying, "Be there first to see how we drive the future." Based on what we can see, the car looks to be an electric version of the G80 sedan.

Going off of trademarks that were uncovered earlier this year, the car will likely be named G80e, with other Genesis EVs to share the same naming convention. The teaser reveals the same shield-shaped grille found on the normal G80, but instead of a mesh pattern and open holes for engine cooling, the G80e has blocked-off diamond pattern. One of the diamonds has a stylized "E" etched into it, which could be a button to open the charge port, which is located in the center of the grille. Expect the G80e to get other unique design cues like different wheels, a restyled rear bumper, and new color and trim options.

We don't know what sort of powertrain or battery pack the G80e will have. It's highly unlikely it will use Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP platform that underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, as that's reserved for an upcoming Genesis crossover, likely called GV60e. Instead, the G80e will probably use a version of the normal sedan's platform with a battery pack and an electric motor or two.

The G80e will be fully revealed at 7:40 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 18. Following the G80e, Genesis is expected to launch the aforementioned GV60e as well as an electric version of the GV70 crossover (GV70e, probably). Genesis said that two EVs will debut in 2021, so at least one of those will be shown this year.