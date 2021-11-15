Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV debuts in China this week

Genesis

Genesis will reveal the electric version of its GV70 crossover later this week at the Guangzhou Auto Show, releasing a teaser image of the front end. The Electrified GV70, as it will likely be called, will be the third fully electric Genesis model after the Electrified G80 and the GV60.

Styling changes are similar to what the G80 EV got. The signature crest grille remains, but it's made up of solid diamond shapes that hide the integrated charge port. The Electrified GV70 also gets a more subtle front bumper design with chiseled elements in place of the gas-powered GV70's large air intakes. We can also assume that the electric GV70 will have different wheel designs and a new rear bumper that ditch the regular model's big exhaust tips.

As far as powertrains go, the Electrified GV70 should have a similar setup to the Electrified G80. That sedan uses an 87.2-kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that pump out a total of 365 horsepower, about what you get from the GV70's twin-turbo V6, and an all-wheel-drive system with the ability to disconnect the front motor will be standard. Range should come in at around 250 miles on the EPA cycle. Like Genesis' other EVs, the Electrified GV70 will support 800-volt charging with the ability to gain an 80% charge in around 20 minutes, and it will also be able to act as a generator.

According to recent reports from South Korea, the Electrified GV70 will be the first Hyundai Motor Group EV to be built in the US out of the brand's factory in Montgomery, Alabama. Expect the GV70 EV's starting price to split the difference between the four- and six-cylinder models, putting it at just under $50,000.