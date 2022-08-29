Genesis Electrified G80 Starts at Just Over $80K, Will Be Sold in Additional States

What's happening Genesis' fully electric G80 sedan is available in one configuration, priced from $80,920 including destination. Why it matters Genesis will sell both the Electrified G80 and the GV60 EV in more states than before, adding Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington to the list. What's next The Electrified G80 and GV60 EVs are on sale now.

Genesis announced pricing for its new Electrified G80 last week, with the fully electric sedan coming in at $80,920 including a $1,095 destination charge. Genesis also confirmed its EVs will be sold in eight states across the US -- four more than before -- with Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington added to the list.

The Electrified G80 comes in a single configuration, meaning it's basically fully loaded. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 14.5-inch high-resolution infotainment display, digital gauge cluster, Lexicon premium audio system and more. A full roster of active and passive safety systems are also standard, including Genesis' Highway Driving Assist, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Powering the Electrified G80 is an 87.2-kilowatt-hour battery and pair of electric motors, delivering 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The G80 has 800-volt architecture, meaning it can handle charging speeds of up to 187 kW, and it also has the same vehicle-to-load functionality as Genesis' GV60 EV, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Genesis estimates the Electrified G80 can travel 282 miles on a full charge.

Beginning next month, Genesis will expand its EV sales in the US, adding four more states to the list of available retailers. Both the Electrified G80 and GV60 will be offered in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Washington.