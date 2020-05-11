Genesis launches Concierge with home delivery and personal shopper

Genesis

Buying a Genesis online just became a whole lot simpler. On Monday, Genesis announced its Concierge program, which bundles many comforts car shoppers will likely appreciate in the coronavirus era.

Genesis Concierge includes a personal shopper and the option for home delivery, or delivery to anywhere you want. And it's a pretty darn simple process.

If you express interest online and provide contact information, a personal shopper will reach out by phone, text or email based on your preference. They become your personal tour guide to the world of Genesis, with explanations for various trims, packages and numerous other benefits Genesis bundles into the brand, such as complimentary services. You can even opt for at-home test drives to minimize trips out of the house.

Should you pull the trigger, the personal shopper sets everything up, including the vehicle's delivery. Meanwhile, the shopper works with a local dealership to handle the behind-the-scenes elements. You won't have to work with a dealer whatsoever through the process, and Genesis says the personal shopper will follow up after you take delivery of the new car.

The program kicks off Monday at participating Genesis dealers, but add the Korean luxury brand to the growing roster of marques ready to serve drivers from the comfort of their home.