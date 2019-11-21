General Motors confirms electric pickup truck for 2021

General Motors

General Motors has confirmed a tasty bit of information surrounding its upcoming electric pickup truck. It's not only going to debut soon, but it will launch in 2021.

GM CEO Mary Barra shared the detail during the Barclays Global Auto Conference, and Roadshow confirmed her statements with the automaker. GM wasn't prepared to share any additional information about the mystery electric pickup truck, but Barra also noted in her comments that GM worked to understand what the typical truck buyer desires, but also what "lifestyle" electric vehicle owners want.

The automaker didn't immediately respond when asked if this vehicle is the electric pickup truck GM mentioned during UAW labor contract negotiations.

Enlarge Image Hummer

As negotiations began to stall out and the UAW-GM workers went on strike, the automaker said it proposed electric pickup truck production at the unallocated Detroit-Hamtramck production plant as part of its labor contract package. Noting the timeframe and the fact the UAW has since ratified a new labor contract that includes keeping the Detroit-Hamtramck plant open, it's very likely the confirmed vehicle for 2021 is the electric truck.

Roadshow recently reported this EV pickup will more than likely launch the rebirth of the Hummer division, after learning information from Auto Forecast Solutions. The forecasting firm has noted three GM brands are slated for an electric utility vehicle, including a mystery "M Brand." According to intel, this is quite possibly a reborn Hummer brand that will focus on electric off-road machines. After the 2021 EV pickup, an electric SUV from a newly resurrected Hummer is planned.

Both of these models are slated for production at the Detroit-Hamtramck production plant, based on earlier reports and information.

GM has a total of 20 new electric cars on the way by 2023 worldwide. Most of these models will be vehicles such as the Chevy Menlo EV for China. However, the pickup truck will be for Americans. Only then will we see if mass-market electric trucks are ready for prime time.